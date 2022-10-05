Pakistanis suffering from misconceptions, superstitions on mental illnesses: Dr. Atta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Former Federal minister for Science and Technology, Prof. Dr Atta-ur-Rehman said that people in Pakistan are still suffering from misconceptions and superstitions about alzheimer's, epilepsy and parkinson's, while the world has gone a long way in the field of neuroscience.

He was speaking at two-day conference neuroscience at Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS), said a press release issued on Wednesday.

Domestic and foreign experts are scheduled to present papers on neurodegenerative diseases and their treatment and other aspects. This would spread general awareness on the one hand and new ways will open in the field of neuroscience for our students as well.

DUHS organized the conference in collaboration with Pakistan Society of Basic and Applied Neuroscience, Pakistan academy of Neuroscience and others. DUHS Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Saeed Quraishy, Pasban Founder President Professor Athar Inam, Harvard Medical University attended the event.

Dr. Attaur Rehman said that neuroscience is an important field that needs to be given full attention. The thoughts that arise in us are not just feelings or invisible, but they are material.That is, if an idea is born in our mind, they become folded proteins that form a pattern by hydrogen bonding with each other.

These bonds are stored in our memory, and when these bonds are broken, we forget.So far this hypothesis which called Hydrogen Bonding hypothesis,is considered correct in the world.

He said that in neuroscience one can learn about brain diseases and their treatment, this knowledge is not so common yet.

Professor Muhammad Saeed Quraishy said the brain is the complex portal of the human body which controls all the functions of the body.Therefore, its knowledge is of utmost importance.

He said that in an exhibition held in Dubai recently, the functions of the brain were explained through various forms and electronic models.The manner in which the functions of the brain are explained through various videos and images is perhaps unprecedented.

Prof. Athar Inam said that our ideas about mental diseases are still not clear. "When a stroke occurs, we try to treat it at home with various tips." In other sessions on the first day of the conference, Dr. Derakhshan Halim, Dr. Noor Jahan, Dr. Zeba Haque, Dr. Sumbal Shamim, Dr. Raza Shah, Brigadier Shoaib Ahmed, Dr. Was Dev Amar, Dr. Saima Mehmood, Prof. Vagan, Dr. Tehneet Faraz spoke.