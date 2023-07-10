ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman Tehreek-e-Jawanaan Pakistan (TJP) Mohammad Abdullah Hamid Gul on Monday said India was heavily investing in social media and disinformation campaigns to damage Kashmir Movement world over that demanded Pakistan to come up with an active diplomacy and long-term unanimous policy on Kashmir to counter Indian onslaught.

After the August 5, 2019 revocation of Article 25-A and 370 of Indian Constitution, the Hindutva regime of Modi not only stripped off the special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) but rather secured a huge victory for themselves on the diplomatic and political level, said the TJP Chairman in an exclusive chat with APP on Kashmir Movement in the aftermath of G-20 Summit.

Gul claimed that during the Covid-19 pandemic, many critical things happened in the occupied territory of Kashmir as Indian occupant forces badly crushed the freedom struggle of the innocent Kashmiris with impunity under the garb of the pandemic lockdown.

He said the Indian government had rolled out 4g internet services in the IIOJK which were previously banned in the occupied valley that indicated the confidence of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership in the fact that no major resistance could be offered by the innocent Kashmiris.

He mentioned that undoubtedly India had identified the US weakness as other than India no one in the region was contesting China but rather they had congenial ties with its arch-rival.

US-India trade volume, he said had exceeded US$80 billion whereas India on the other hand had border skirmishes and territorial disputes with China creating a troubling situation for the latter.

He alleged that diplomatically India had neutralised Pakistan as it had trampled the US sanctions against Iran by promoting an oil trade with it, supporting it in its thick and thin, managing good business with Russia and at the same time was a member of BRICS (the powerful grouping of the world's leading emerging market economies, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa aimed to promote peace, security, development and cooperation), Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the number one alley of the US.

Abdullah Gul suggested that since India had excelled in diplomacy over the years, Pakistan also needs to set its house in order and have clear priority goals to achieve success for the Kashmir cause.

He demanded that Pakistan should have a separate Kashmir House not the one functioning in Islamabad but rather a separate centre based on the idea of exploring Kashmir's historic and cultural relations and developing video evidence archives to provide a proper platform for the youth to study and promote its separate identity for the understanding of the world.

Kashmir, he said had its own unique food, culture, history, customs and traditions that existed for centuries.

The TJP chairman regretted that the Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Affairs founded to contest Kashmiris right to freedom at global foras was headed by a non-Kashmiri.

"The government of Pakistan appoints that individual as Chairman of Kashmir Committee who is not a Kashmiri, neither speaks nor understands Kashmiri language and also has no idea about its history. How can he be able to initiate active movement for Kashmir Cause?" India, he said had invested 8 billion Indian Rupee on social media propaganda campaigns to tarnish the Kashmir movement's support of Pakistan. The individuals operating false narratives on social media hailed from the US and Europe especially spewing hatred against the Armed Forces of Pakistan, he reported.

He cautioned that India was perpetrating disappointment among the Kashmiris by blaming Pakistan did nothing for them since 2019. "India has expedited its nefarious designs of bringing demographic changes to IIOJK and planned to settle more or less 4.2 million non-Kashmiri residents in the occupied valley to hold a plebiscite of its own wish".

Pakistan, he said should alert the UN on India's filthy designs of bringing demographic changes to IIOJK at the mass level and would mislead the world by holding a hoax and shammed plebiscite that would weaken the position of Pakistan on Kashmir.

For the Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), he said a liberation council should be created which will be headed by AJK President for active diplomacy and strategic interventions on the Kashmir cause.

