BRUSSELS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium, Luxembourg and the European Union Amna Baloch on Tuesday held a virtual Khuli Kutchery with the Pakistani community, living in Belgium and Luxembourg.

During the interaction with the diaspora, the ambassador listened to the problems being faced by them and addressed their concerns.

The ambassador commended the Pakistani community's contribution to the progress and development of the country.

She also appreciated the community's active participation and encouraging feedback.