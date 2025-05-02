(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Friday that India's baseless allegations following the Pahalgam incident have been widely discredited on the international stage, as no credible evidence has surfaced even after nine days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister Rana Ihsan Afzal Khan, said on Friday that India's baseless allegations following the Pahalgam incident have been widely discredited on the international stage, as no credible evidence has surfaced even after nine days.

He said while speaking to a private news channel, that Pakistan’s offer for a transparent, neutral, and independent investigation eliminates any justification for India’s accusations.

“The passage of time has only exposed the hollowness of India’s false claims. Diplomatically, the world has acknowledged that Pakistan has no involvement in the incident,” he said.

He further said that if Pakistan is ready for impartial and independent inquiry, there’s no excuse left to continue propagating lies.

“Nine days have passed, and India has failed to produce any concrete proof. This raises serious questions about the credibility and competence of their government.

”

He further highlighted the Hindutva-driven policies in India, where Muslim homes are being demolished and the ideology of the RSS is becoming increasingly visible. Their extremist ideology is once again surfacing in full view, he remarked.

Referring to India’s reported move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty, Rana Ihsan said, “This is a blatant violation of international law. The world won’t accept it, and neither will Pakistan.”

He reiterated that any Indian military misadventure would be met with a forceful response. Pakistan is fully prepared to respond decisively. We consider the abrogation of the Indus Treaty an act of war and will take the matter to every possible forum, he affirmed.

Rana Ihsan concluded that Pakistan will not let this issue fade and will pursue it through diplomatic and legal channels to its logical end.