Saudi Arabia hosts 25th Asian Physics Olympiad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is set to host the 25th Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO) 2025 from May 4 to 12.

According to UNA, the event is jointly organized by the Ministry of education, the King Abdul Aziz and his Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba), and King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals (KFUPM), with exclusive sponsorship from Saudi Aramco.

The competition features participation from 29 Asian countries, represented by 240 students who will compete in two main exams, theoretical and practical each lasting five hours. The exams are prepared and evaluated under the supervision of the APhO's International board, based on strict scientific standards.

This prestigious international scientific competition aims to recognize and reward talented high school students in physics. Saudi Arabia has a strong record in the APhO, having won 16 international medals and awards since its first participation in 2012.

The event includes educational tours, cultural and entertainment activities, offering participants a comprehensive learning and networking experience while discovering the Kingdom's heritage and development.

The Asian Physics Olympiad is one of the most esteemed international scientific competitions, with participating countries typically being those that have achieved high rankings in the International Physics Olympiad.