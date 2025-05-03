Open Menu

Pakistan Is A Peaceful Country, Ready For Fair Investigation Into Pahalgam Incident; Gilani

Umer Jamshaid Published May 03, 2025 | 01:00 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2025) Chairman Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani on Friday said that Pakistan is a peaceful country and ready for a fair investigation into Pahalgam incident.

While addressing an Inaugural Ceremony of the Rotary International District Conference 2025 here, he said that there should not be a blame game by India before an investigation.

The Chairman Senate said that India is divering world attention from the real issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that Today Pakistan was facing challenge and problems.

Gilani said that he was also a peace ambassador and asked the Rotarian to play their part in defusing tension between Pakistan and India.

He lauded the efforts of Rotary Club in Pakistan. He said that the Rotary Club was putting in efforts for peace, health, eradication of polio, and strong communities.

He said that Pakistan is committed to making herself a polio free country.

Gilani also highlighted the Women Empowerment and said that the women empowerment had been his top priority when he was Prime Minister.

He said, 'I see great potential in BISP and Rotary.'He further said we can buid a legacy of empowerment.

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) Governor Faisal Kareem Kundi also spoke on the occasion and lauded the efforts of Rotary Club in the country.

