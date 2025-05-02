Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday held a telephone conversation with EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President, Kaja Kallas and discussed situation in South Asia

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar Friday held a telephone conversation with EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President, Kaja Kallas and discussed situation in South Asia.

DPM/FM apprised Kaja Kallas on recent regional developments, categorically rejecting India’s baseless accusations and inflammatory propaganda.

He expressed strong concern over India’s decision to hold in abeyance Indus Waters Treaty - a clear violation of treaty obligations & international law.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to peace & regional stability, the DPM reiterated Pakistan’s proposal for an independent and transparent investigation.

Kallas emphasized that both sides should exercise restraint and underscored the importance of dialogue to maintain peace and stability in the region. Both sides also discussed Pak-EU relations.