ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :May 28 is a memorable day in the history of Pakistan as on this day, the country's defence was made invincible by the then civil-military leadership despite extreme world's pressure, PML-N Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Nisar Ahmad Cheema said on Friday.

Talking to APP on the eve of "Youm-e-Takbeer", he said on May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the first nuclear power after carrying out five nuclear tests at Chaghi, an area of Balochistan.

He also paid tribute to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supremo Nawaz Sharif for playing the role of a patriotic and brave leader who did not succumb to the world's threats and gave a go-ahead for the nuclear tests.

Dr Nisar said the then Pakistani leadership had not only made the nation proud, but also the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said the nuclear tests were indispensable for Pakistan as its hostile neighbor India had started to hurl threats after becoming the nuclear power. The country had not only responded to Indian threats, but also thwarted its nefarious designs against the motherland by carrying out the nuclear tests.