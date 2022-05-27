UrduPoint.com

Pakistan's Defence Made Invincible On May 28: Dr Nisar

Sumaira FH Published May 27, 2022 | 08:42 PM

Pakistan's defence made invincible on May 28: Dr Nisar

May 28 is a memorable day in the history of Pakistan as on this day, the country's defence was made invincible by the then civil-military leadership despite extreme world's pressure, PML-N Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Nisar Ahmad Cheema said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :May 28 is a memorable day in the history of Pakistan as on this day, the country's defence was made invincible by the then civil-military leadership despite extreme world's pressure, PML-N Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Nisar Ahmad Cheema said on Friday.

Talking to APP on the eve of "Youm-e-Takbeer", he said on May 28, 1998, Pakistan became the first nuclear power after carrying out five nuclear tests at Chaghi, an area of Balochistan.

He also paid tribute to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Supremo Nawaz Sharif for playing the role of a patriotic and brave leader who did not succumb to the world's threats and gave a go-ahead for the nuclear tests.

Dr Nisar said the then Pakistani leadership had not only made the nation proud, but also the entire Muslim Ummah.

He said the nuclear tests were indispensable for Pakistan as its hostile neighbor India had started to hurl threats after becoming the nuclear power. The country had not only responded to Indian threats, but also thwarted its nefarious designs against the motherland by carrying out the nuclear tests.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Nawaz Sharif National Assembly Balochistan World Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Nuclear May Muslim

Recent Stories

CM visits martyred police constable's residence fo ..

CM visits martyred police constable's residence for condolence

1 minute ago
 Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpra laid to rest

Legendary climber Ali Raza Sadpra laid to rest

1 minute ago
 FJWU organizes workshop on philosophy & techniques ..

FJWU organizes workshop on philosophy & techniques of quantitative research

1 minute ago
 CS visits Alkhidmat Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Ce ..

CS visits Alkhidmat Drug Addicts Rehabilitation Center

1 minute ago
 US Allows Wind-Down Transactions With Venezuela's ..

US Allows Wind-Down Transactions With Venezuela's PDVSA Through December 1 - Tre ..

1 minute ago
 Putin Briefs Nehammer on Work on Safety of Navigat ..

Putin Briefs Nehammer on Work on Safety of Navigation in Azov, Black Seas - Krem ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.