Pakistan’s Historic Lunar Mission To Be Launched On May 03
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Pakistan's historic lunar mission (ICUBE-Q) will be launched on May 03 (Friday) at 1250 PST on board China's Chang'E6 from Hainan, China.
According to the IST, the satellite ICUBE-Q has been designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China's Shanghai University SJTU and Pakistan's national space agency SUPARCO.
ICUBE-Q orbiter carries two optical cameras to image the lunar surface. Following successful qualification and testing, ICUBE-Q has now been integrated with the Chang’e6 mission. Chang’e6 is the sixth in a series of China’s lunar exploration missions.
The launch activity will be telecast live on the IST website and IST social media platforms.Chang’6, China’s Lunar Mission will touch down on the Moon’s far side to collect samples from the surface and return to Earth for research.
The mission holds significance for Pakistan as it will also take a Pakistan CubeSat Satellite iCube-Q, developed by IST.
CubeSats are miniature satellites typically characterized by their small size and standardized design.
They are constructed in a cubic shape, consisting of modular components that adhere to specific size constraints.
These satellites often weigh no more than a few kilograms and are deployed in space for various purposes.
The Primary purpose of cubesats is to facilitate scientific research, technology development, and educational initiatives in space exploration. These satellites are utilized for a wide range of missions, including Earth observations, remote sensing, atmospheric research, communications, astronomy, and technology demonstration.
Due to their compact size and relatively low cost compared to traditional satellites, CubeSats offer opportunities for universities, research institutions, and commercial entities to participate in space missions and gather valuable data for scientific advancement and innovation.
They serve as platforms for testing new technologies and concepts, enabling access to space for a broader range of users and promoting collaboration within the space community.
