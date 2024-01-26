Open Menu

Pakistan's Non-resident Envoy Presents Credentials To Panamanian President

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2024 | 08:40 AM

Pakistan's non-resident envoy presents credentials to Panamanian president

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Ambassador of Pakistan to Mexico Shozab Abbas presented his Letters of Credentials, as non-resident Ambassador — Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary — of Pakistan to Panama to Panamanian President Laurentino Cortizo Cohen.

The ambassador, who would be residing in Mexico, presented his diplomatic credentials in a ceremony held at the Presidential Palace of Panama, said a press release on Friday.

In a subsequent meeting with President Laurentino Cortizo, Ambassador Shozab Abbas conveyed greetings of the President of Pakistan Arif Alvi and expressed his commitment to make endeavours to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries.

President Laurentino Cortizo extended all possible support of his government to Ambassador Shozab Abbas in his endeavours to strengthen bilateral relations.

Ambassador Shozab Abbas also met Foreign Minister of Panama Janaina Tewaney Mencomo.

Related Topics

Pakistan President Of Pakistan Panama Mexico All Government Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

9 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

9 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

9 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

9 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

9 hours ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

9 hours ago
Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

Mohsin Naqvi visits Holy Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH)

9 hours ago
 PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

PESCO employees gets 19 years delayed pension

9 hours ago
 PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Exp ..

PEC hold 2nd Federal, 4th Engineering Capstone Expo 2024

9 hours ago
 Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkha ..

Seminar on ECP's code of conduct held in Mirpurkhas

9 hours ago
 Three suspects arrested by Attock police

Three suspects arrested by Attock police

9 hours ago
 German envoy honors special meetup with German alu ..

German envoy honors special meetup with German alumni at COMSATS

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan