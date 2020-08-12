UrduPoint.com
PAL Held Programme On "Freedom And The Narrative Of Urdu Novel"

Faizan Hashmi 37 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :In the last twenty years, excellent urdu novels have been written in Pakistan and our literature is no less than the literature of any language in the world.

These views were expressed by Nausheen Javaid Amjad, Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division, at the Program on "Freedom and the Narrative of Urdu Novel" organized by the Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) on Wednesday.

She said that it can be compared to any other language in the world but, unfortunately, we have a certain kind of inferiority complex.

She said that only reason for this is that we have considered English as the standard of knowledge adding that we have assumed that the man who will write in English, or who will be translated into English, will be a great writer.

This misconception needs to be dispelled.

The Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division said that it was necessary to inculcate in the minds of the new generation that literature does not grow big or small because of any language.

She said that Dr.Yousuf Khushk has mobilized the PAL as chairman and to hold so many Independence Day celebrations in a week by PAL is appreciable.

Dr. Yousuf Khushk said that the novel is currently the most popular genre in the world and it is an ancient genre, as can be seen from the Nobel Prize-winning writers of the literature of the last fifty years.

He said that the novel has also emerged as a popular genre in Urdu and the first Urdu novel was published in 1869.

