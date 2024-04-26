PAL, SNHF To Organize An Interactive Session With Writers
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 26, 2024 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Pakistan academy of Letters (PAL) in collaboration with Sultan Noor Hussain Foundation (SNHF) will organize an interactive literary session with writers and scholars at District Jhang on April 28.
Chairperson PAL Prof Dr. Najiba Arif will preside over the literary session and interact with local writers and poets at the Foundation's office in District Jhang, said a statement issued here on Friday.
Well known scholar’s Dr Mohsin Mugiyana and Mumtaz Baloch will shed light on urdu and Punjabi literature respectively at the event.
Sahibzada Saman Sultan will moderate the literary session, while Director General PAL Sultan Nasir will also shed light on the Academy initiatives for the promotion of literature.
Mohsin Sultan will deliver a commendatory address at the literary interaction.
Under a unique intervention, the PAL Chairperson is reaching out to writers and scholars of far-flung areas to explore their literary work and encourage them to get their due share of recognition at the national level.
