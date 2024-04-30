Parents, Society Cooperation Vital To Help Eliminate Polio Virus: Dr Mukhtar
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Director Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI) Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Tuesday said that polio drives along with routine immunization was key in preventing the virus reinfection where parents should cooperate with polio teams and urged the media to play a role in convincing parents.
The ongoing polio eradication campaign till May 3 in 91 districts of the country could only be made successful through the support of the people, he said while talking to ptv news channel.
He said that it is the collective responsibility of scholars, teachers, stakeholders and civil society members to play their full role in the success of polio drive so that the country could get rid of this contagious disease.
While appreciating, he said that polio workers are fulfilling their responsibility by going door to door and the public has a responsibility to vaccinate their children against polio.
“Parents are requested to avoid fake propaganda against the polio vaccine and vaccinate their children to protect them from the polio virus,” he advised.
Replying to a question, he said that the campaign was aimed at stopping the alarming trend of positive environmental samples and threatening the health of our children.
“We are utilizing all resources to control Poliovirus circulation, adding, our target is to cover 100 percent children in Punjab and other cities".
Pakistan with the help of global partners was fighting the disease and the concerted efforts by all stakeholders would help to eliminate the polio virus, he added.
