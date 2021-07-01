UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Parliament Gets Briefing On National Security Issues, Regional Challenges

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 11:52 PM

Parliament gets briefing on national security issues, regional challenges

An in-camera session of the parliament was held Thursday wherein Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed briefed the political leadership on external and internal security issues and regional challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :An in-camera session of the parliament was held Thursday wherein Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed briefed the political leadership on external and internal security issues and regional challenges.

The briefing especially focused on the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as well as Afghanistan.

Chaired by National Assembly Security Committee Chairman and Speaker Asad Qaiser, the briefing was attended by parliamentary leadership, members of the National Assembly as well as senators, said a press release issued after the first culmination of first session.

In the first session, the legislators were told that Pakistan had played a very sincere, positive and responsible role in Afghan peace process.

Pakistan's concerted efforts had not only paved the way for dialogue between the confronting Afghan groups but also facilitated the meaningful negotiations between the United States and Taliban.

Pakistan firmly believed that peace and stability in Afghanistan would lead towards lasting peace in South Asia.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan would welcome a government which would be a real representative of Afghan people at all levels, and would continue playing its responsible role for Afghan peace.

The meeting was further informed that Pakistan's land was not being used against Afghanistan and hoped that Afghanistan would also not allow using its soil against Pakistan.

The house was told that around 90 percent Pak-Afghan border had been fenced while an effective system of customs and border control was also being enforced.

The political and parliamentary leadership expressed satisfaction over the briefing and exhibited their desire for peace, development and prosperity in Afghanistan.

They viewed that such meetings not only played an important role in evolving national consensus on important national issues but also created harmony on various national issues.

The briefing also featured a question and answer session wherein the members also put forwarded their suggestions.

The recommendations would be considered as an important part of security policy.

Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain, Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati, Minister for Housing and Works Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Defense Minister Pervez Khattak, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Incentives Asad Umar, Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood, Federal Minister for Human Rights Dr�Shireen�M�Mazari, Prime Minister's Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr Babar Awan and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Members of the National Assembly Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asad Mehmood, Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khalid Hussain Magsi, Muhammad Akhtar Mengal, Ghous Bakhsh Khan Mehr, Amir Haider Azam Khan, Nawabzada �Shahzain Bugti were also present.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjarani, National Assembly Deputy Speaker Muhammad Qasim Khan Suri, Chief Whip in the National Assembly Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, Members of the National Assembly Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhry, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Hina Rabbani Khar were among the special invitees.

Leader of House in the Senate Dr Shehzad Wasim, leader of opposition in the Senate, Senator Yousuf Raza Gillani also attended the meeting.

Members of the Senate Sherry Rehman, Azam Nazir Tarar, Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri, Syed Faisal Sabzwari, Muhammad Tahir Bizenjo, Hidayatullah Khan, Muhammad Shafiq Tareen, Kamil Ali Agha, Mushtaq Ahmed, Syed Muzaffar Hussain Shah, Muhammad Qasim and Dilawar Khan also attended the briefing.

The meeting was also attended by the chief ministers of the four provinces.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director General Major General Babar Iftikhar and other heads of national security agencies also attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Taliban Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Asad Umar Pervez Khattak Army Hina Rabbani Khar Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Ahsan Iqbal Shah Mehmood Qureshi Education Babar Awan Sherry Rehman Interior Minister Parliament ISPR Tariq Bashir Akhtar Mengal Khalid Maqbool General Qamar Javed Bajwa Rashid Jammu Lead United States Ali Agha Inter Services Intelligenc Border Faisal Sabzwari All Government Asia Opposition Housing Azam Khan Swati

Recent Stories

UAE re-elected member of Executive Council of Arab ..

43 minutes ago

Miami Residents Express Solidarity, Support for Su ..

1 minute ago

NAB raids Mukhtiarkar office, takes land record

1 minute ago

US Supreme Court upholds controversial voting rest ..

1 minute ago

UN confirms 18.3C record heat in Antarctica

5 minutes ago

UAE citizens prohibited from travelling to countri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.