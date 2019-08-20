UrduPoint.com
Parliamentary Committee Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Tue 20th August 2019 | 12:17 AM

Parliamentary Committee on National Security in its first meeting on Monday unanimously expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and committed to put in all the efforts required to protect their rights, and integrity of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Committee on National Security in its first meeting on Monday unanimously expressed solidarity with the Kashmiris and committed to put in all the efforts required to protect their rights, and integrity of Pakistan.

The committee met here at the Parliament House under the chairmanship of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

The committee was briefed on current issues of national security.

The meeting was attended by the leaders and nominees of all the parliamentary parties including Federal ministers Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Senator Azam Khan Swati (PTI), NA members Rana Tanveer Hussain MNA (PML-N), Munir Khan Orakzai, Ehsanullah Reki and Ghous Bux Khan Mahar MNA (GDA), senators Mushahid Ullah Khan (PML-N), Sherry Rehman (PPPP), Muhammad Ali Khan Saif (MQM-P), Mir Hasil Khan Bizenjo (NP), Muhammad Usman Khan Kakar (PKMAP), Siraj ul Haq (JI), Sitara Ayaz (ANP), Dr Jehanzeb Jamaldini (BNP) and Anwar ul Haq Kakar (BAP), special invitees: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister for Interior Ejaz Shah, Minister for Human Rights Dr Shireen Mazari, Syed Fakhar Imam, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Khan, Gilgit-Baltistan Governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon, Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, MNA and Khawaja Muhammad Asif, MNA.

The meeting was also attended by officers of the ministries of Interior, Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Foreign Affairs and National Security Division.

The representatives of armed forces briefed the committee on all matters relating to Kashmir.

