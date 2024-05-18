Open Menu

Partly Cloudy Weather Likely To Persist In City

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2024 | 12:10 PM

Partly cloudy weather likely to persist in city

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2024) The local Met Office predicted dry to partly cloudy weather for the city for the next 24 hours.

The maximum and minimum temperatures recorded were 44 degrees Celsius and 31 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours.

Dry to partly cloudy weather has also been forecast for the rest of the region.

