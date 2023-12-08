Open Menu

Passage Of IIOJK Related Bills In Lok Sabha: An Attempt To Politically & Economically Cripple Kashmiris

Faizan Hashmi Published December 08, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Passage of IIOJK related bills in Lok Sabha: An attempt to politically & economically cripple Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Narendra Modi-led Indian government’s move to pass two bills in lower house of parliament, Lok Sabha, is in brazen violations of United Nations resolutions as the legislations are meant to dilute Muslim majority representation in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir’s assembly and opening the door on outsiders for appointments in the territory in the name of restructuring reservation rules.

Kashmir Media Service in a report said that the passage of IIOJK related two bills in the Lok Sabha is an attempt to politically & economically cripple occupied territory’s Muslim population.

The Lok Sabha passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, designed to increase three seats for non-Muslims in the name of Kashmiri migrant community (Pandits) and displaced persons from Azad Kashmir. Additionally, the House also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, aiming “to redefine the category of individuals eligible for reservation in appointments and admissions”. These bills received parliamentary endorsement on Wednesday.

The KMS report maintained that redrawing electoral boundaries, giving more seats to Hindu-dominated Jammu & now nominating 3 seats for non-Muslims are intended to install Hindu Chief Minister in Muslim majority J&K and that the same has been a long-held ambition of Hindutva forces.

It said that by nominating two seats for Pandits and one for those who migrated from AJK after 1947 and providing reservation in jobs, educational institutions and IIOJK legislature to various communities, the Modi regime was making another attempt to disempower Kashmiri Muslims. “Obliterating Muslim identity and establishing Hindu civilization in occupied Jammu and Kashmir has long been on the agenda of RSS-BJP”, it added.

The report pointed out that the BJP-led Hindutva regime of India removed the barrier to disempower Kashmiri Muslims by illegally revoking Article 370 in August 2019. It urged the United Nations to step-in and take notice of fascist Modi regime’s sinister plans in IIOJK and stop it from violating the World Body’s resolutions on Kashmir.

