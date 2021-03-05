Passenger crushed to death, four injured

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :A passenger was crushed to death while another four sustained serious injuries in a collision between bus and trailer near Makhdoompur Interchange here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122, a passenger bus of private company was heading towards Multan when it collided with a speeding trailer.

Resultantly, one passenger died at the spot while another four sustained serious injuries.

Eight Rescue-1122 rushed to the site and started rescue operation, Rescue officials said.

The rescue teams shifted the body and injured to District Headquarters Hospital Khanewal.

However, police concerned have started investigations into the incident.