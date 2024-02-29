Open Menu

PATS, Right Forum Fostering Team Spirit In Evolving Character Of War: Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 07:01 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday said Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) was the right forum, which appropriately combined professional military skills and tactical acumen of all participating soldiers, fostering much-needed team spirit in the face of evolving character of war

The Army Chief was addressing the participants of the 7th Pakistan Army Team Spirit (PATS) Exercise-2024 as chief guest that concluded at Kharian Garrison with an impressive Closing Ceremony, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The COAS appreciated the participating teams for their professionalism, physical & mental endurance and high morale displayed during various stages of the exercise.

He reiterated mutual learning during such exercises and said: "Pakistan Army upholds rich soldierly attributes of character, courage and competence which have amply been displayed by our men in the face of fight against terrorism."

The 60 hours rigorous “Patrolling Exercise” aimed at enhancing combat skills through sharing of innovative ideas and experiences by the participants of the forum.

Seven teams from Pakistan Army and fifteen teams from friendly countries including Bahrain, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Maldives, Morocco, Qatar, United States of America, Uzbekistan, Srilanka, Thailand and Turkiye participated in the exercise. Azerbaijan, China, Germany, Indonesia, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Myanmar witnessed the exercise as observers.

The exercise was conducted from 25-27 February in the semi mountainous terrain of Punjab. Over the years, the exercise has gained much prominence as a very competitive professional military activity for the friendly countries.

At the end, COAS gave away individual and team awards to the participants of the exercise. International observers and Defence Attachés of participating countries also attended the ceremony and appreciated its professional conduct.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Commander Mangla Corps.

More Stories From Pakistan