UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pb Govt Cuts CMO Expenditures

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 17th January 2020 | 07:51 PM

Pb govt cuts CMO expenditures

On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, several steps have been taken to curtail the expenditures of chief minister's office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :On the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, several steps have been taken to curtail the expenditures of chief minister's office.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said austerity policy was being strictly followed by the Punjab government. Unnecessary expenditures were against public interest and a new tradition had been set by curtailing expenditures.

The lavish spending culture of the previous government had been totally done away with and the government kitty was being used on public welfare only, added the chief minister.

According to details, funds of Rs 86 million were spent in the head of entertainment and gifts during the financial year of 2016-17 while around Rs 90 million were spent in 2017-18.

While during the tenure of the incumbent chief minister, Rs 53 million were spent on entertainment and gifts in the financial year 2018-19, whereas, Rs 20 million had been spent under this head during the current financial year (till November).

A sum of Rs 30 million was incurred on petrol in 2016-17 and Rs 35 million spent in 2017-18, whereas, only Rs 21 million were spent in the same head during 2018-19 and an amount of Rs 12 million was spent on petrol in 2019-20 (till December).

Related Topics

Petrol Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Same November December Government Million Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Unity vital for early success of liberation strugg ..

32 minutes ago

Libya Parties Must Reach Peace in Berlin to Save T ..

4 minutes ago

Greek Prime Minister Changes Army Leadership - Gov ..

5 minutes ago

Alumni funded computer lab inaugurated at Universi ..

5 minutes ago

Hafeez not surprised on his recall in T20 team

5 minutes ago

Minister inaugurates 'Labour Help Desk' at Lahore ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.