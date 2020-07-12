UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PC Weather With chances Of DS/TSRA Forecast For City

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 05:40 PM

PC weather with chances of DS/TSRA forecast for city

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly  cloudy weather with chances of dust duststorm /thunderstorm rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36. 4 degree centigrade and 27.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 81 per cent at 8 am and 55 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:20 am and set at 19:19 pm tomorrow.

Related Topics

Weather Sunday

Recent Stories

Etihad Aviation Group launches Al Watani programme ..

1 minute ago

76% drop in pedestrian fatality in Dubai in 2007-2 ..

31 minutes ago

ERCâ€™s sacrificial meat campaign to benefit over ..

31 minutes ago

Palestine announces 349 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

Al Ain Zoo records over 411 animal births since be ..

2 hours ago

Oman announces more than 1,300 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.