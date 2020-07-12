MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of dust duststorm /thunderstorm rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Sunday , maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 36. 4 degree centigrade and 27.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 81 per cent at 8 am and 55 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 05:20 am and set at 19:19 pm tomorrow.