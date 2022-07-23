PCRWR declares 26 brands of mineral water as unsafe for human consumption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in its quarterly bottled water quality monitoring report issued on Saturday declared 26 brands unsafe for human consumption.

For the last quarter (April to June, 2022), 174 samples of Mineral/Bottled water brands were collected from 21 cities.

Comparison of test results with the bottled water quality standards of Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA) had revealed that 26 brands were unsafe for human consumption.

Eighteen brands (Oxford Pure Water, Pure Nest, Purifa, Aab-e-Hayat, Evian's Safe Life, Natural Pure Life, Best Natural, Faris, Fiesta Pure, Aqua King, Jheel, Aqua Shrav, Jia, Douro, Premium Drinking Water, Urwell, More plus, Ice drop) were found to be unsafe due to presence of higher levels of sodium.

One brand (i.e. Nation Pure) was found unsafe due to presence of high level of Arsenic, four brands (Blue Life H2O, Indus, Douro and Urwell) were found unsafe due to presence of high level of Nitrate than the permissible limit, while, six brands (New Buxton, Jel, Evian's Safe Life, Nahla, Top up, Vey) were found microbiologically contaminated and thus were unsafe for drinking purpose.

The general public was encouraged to look at the detailed report to know about the status of water quality of bottled water brands they consume.

The detailed report would be available on PCRWR website www.pcrwr.gov.pk.

The government had designated the task to PCRWR for quarterly monitoring of bottled/mineral water brands and publicize the results for awareness of public health.