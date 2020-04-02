UrduPoint.com
PCST Updates Its Online 'Corona Virus Knowledge Center'

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 03:07 PM

PCST updates its online 'Corona Virus Knowledge Center'

Pakistan Council of Science and Technology (PCST) team has updated its online "Corona Virus Knowledge Centre" with the latest information and articles about Coronavirus to educate the researchers, planners and masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Council of Science and Technology (PCST) team has updated its online "Corona Virus Knowledge Centre" with the latest information and articles about Coronavirus to educate the researchers, planners and masses.

Talking to APP on Thursday, Secretary PCST, Dr. Aslam Tahir who is leading the initiative, informed that there was dire need of developing such a link at a time when unreliable information was being spread in the market.

The center was created on the direction of Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

"We are continuously updating this center with good quality material for the use of researchers, planners, policy makers as well as for public awareness", he said.

So far, he said, 60 national and international links having most reliable information are available on site and we as a team are continuously updating it. People from every walk of life can access the link http://pcst.org.pk/coronavirus_knowledge_center.php to get authentic and real information about Coronavirus, Dr. Aslam said.

The team of PCST led by Secretary of the council, Dr. Muhammad Aslam Tahir and other members include PRO, Dr. Tariq Bashir, SRO, Dr. Bushra Arshad, Deputy Director, Mr. Khalid Bhatti, SRO, Engr. Farhad Farid Khattak and Developer, Mr. Tanzeel ur Rehman.

