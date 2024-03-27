PCSW Secretary Affirms Commitment To Protecting Women Rights
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 05:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) Secretary Nabeela Javaid has said the commission is taking significant steps to protect women rights, address domestic disputes, prevent violence, and resolve issues related to inheritance and dowry.
Talking to APP, she outlined that the commission had successfully resolved hundreds of complaints through its arbitration council and the women’s protection helpline (1043) over the past year.
The secretary said the commission’s mandate includes monitoring implementation of laws and policies aimed at achieving gender equality and eliminating discriminatory practices against women, adding that it operated under the Punjab Commission on the Status of Women Act 2014, which empowers it to oversee the government legislation, policies, and efforts to enhance social and economic opportunities for women, as well as to eliminate all forms of discrimination against them.
Nabeela Javaid highlighted the presence of woman helpline 1043, operated under the PCSW, where affected women could freely communicate and seek redress of their complaints. The commission is committed to ensuring social and economic development opportunities for women by enhancing their participation in society and putting an end to all forms of discrimination.
She highlighted that a key provision enforced by the commission is that no man could remarry without the permission of the arbitration council, and the permission of the first wife is mandatory. She emphasised the importance of creating awareness among men regarding legal requirement for prior notification to the first wife before entering into the second marriage. The commission’s role extends to conducting research, gathering data for policy recommendations, and monitoring violations of women’s rights, she added.
Secretary Nabeela Javaid expressed hope that the commission would establish collaborative partnerships with civil society organisations, experts, and international agencies to replicate successful models from other countries. She highlighted that the commission had the authority to obtain information, data, or documents from any government department and it has also the rights of civil court to summon any individuals. The commission could also visit any jail, sub-jail, shelter, crisis centre, or other places where women are detained and intervene for protection of women rights.
The PCSW remains committed to its mission of promoting gender equality, ensuring women empowerment, and protecting women rights across the province, she added.
