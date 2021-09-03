UrduPoint.com

PDWP Approves 7 Schemes Worth Rs 21.475b

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 04:21 PM

Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Friday approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 21,475.794 million

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) Friday approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs. 21,475.794 million.

These schemes were approved in the 8th PDWP meeting of current fiscal year 2021-22 presided over by Chairman of Planning & Development board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included "Insaf Afternoon Schools Programme" at the cost of Rs. 6,355.728 million, "Establishment of 100 Bedded Hospital in UC Lakhwanwal Tehsil & District Gujrat" at the cost of Rs. 1,398.978 million, "Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases like Diabetes, Hypertension, Cancers etc (Revised)" at the cost of Rs. 1,909.18 million, "Enhanced HIV/AIDS Control Programme Punjab (3 Years) (Phase-II) (Revised)" at the cost of Rs.

2,379.410 million, "Development of Online Statistical System in Punjab" at the cost of Rs. 496.068 million and "Construction of Gated Head Regulator from RD.205+000 to 283+000/L of BRBD Link Canal" at the cost of Rs. 675.707 while "Dualization of road from GT road (Samma) to GujratDinga Road i/c Gujrat Flyover length=31 km District Gujrat (Revised)" at the cost of Rs. 8,263.723 has been cleared and recommended to Federal Government for CDWP.

Provincial Secretary P&D Mujahid Sherdil, Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

