PEC Chairs Dialogue Session With Marginlaized Communites

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM

PEC chairs dialogue session with marginlaized communites

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan convened a dialogue session themed "Gender Mainstreaming and Social Inclusion Framework" at the office of provincial Election Commissioner Sindh here on Tuesday.

Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah chaired the dialogue session with marginalized communities. Additional Director General Nighat Siddiqui shared the light on the legal framework and inclusion of marginalized communities into the electoral process. Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Admin) Ali Asghar Sial, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections) Sindh Sardar Nazar Abass also attended the session.

Speaking on the occasion, PEC Sharifullah said the dialogue focused on advancing the ECPs commitment to gender equality and social inclusivity within the electoral process.

The participants engaged in constructive discussions, sharing insights aiming at enhancing the effectiveness of gender mainstreaming initiatives and promoting greater participation of marginalized groups, including persons with disabilities in electoral activities.

Additional Director General Nighat Siddiqui emphasized the importance of shaping an inclusive electoral environment that accommodates the diverse needs and perspectives of all citizens.

A large number of participants from civil society organizations, relevant Government Authorities also attended the the productive dialogue session.

