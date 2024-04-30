PEC Chairs Dialogue Session With Marginlaized Communites
Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Election Commission of Pakistan convened a dialogue session themed "Gender Mainstreaming and Social Inclusion Framework" at the office of provincial Election Commissioner Sindh here on Tuesday.
Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Sharifullah chaired the dialogue session with marginalized communities. Additional Director General Nighat Siddiqui shared the light on the legal framework and inclusion of marginalized communities into the electoral process. Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Admin) Ali Asghar Sial, Joint Provincial Election Commissioner (Elections) Sindh Sardar Nazar Abass also attended the session.
Speaking on the occasion, PEC Sharifullah said the dialogue focused on advancing the ECPs commitment to gender equality and social inclusivity within the electoral process.
The participants engaged in constructive discussions, sharing insights aiming at enhancing the effectiveness of gender mainstreaming initiatives and promoting greater participation of marginalized groups, including persons with disabilities in electoral activities.
Additional Director General Nighat Siddiqui emphasized the importance of shaping an inclusive electoral environment that accommodates the diverse needs and perspectives of all citizens.
A large number of participants from civil society organizations, relevant Government Authorities also attended the the productive dialogue session.
Recent Stories
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Practical education imperative to thrive in competitive global environment: Minister5 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister commends Pakistan Rangers Sindh for maintaining law and order5 minutes ago
-
RTA launches crackdown on illegal bus stands5 minutes ago
-
DC Jhang launches forest park restoration, city beautification drive5 minutes ago
-
Traffic police launch crackdown on overloaded, heavy transport vehicles in Abbottabad14 minutes ago
-
4th Adult Literacy Programme successfully concludes in district jail14 minutes ago
-
AJK to observe World Labour's Day15 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad police apprehends motorcycle thieves recovered motorcycle, arms and ammunition15 minutes ago
-
Jhal Chowk, Satian road cleared from encroachments15 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 75,599 power pilferers in 223 days15 minutes ago
-
Minister for generating more revenue to make KoFHA viable authority15 minutes ago
-
CM review prosecution recommendations25 minutes ago