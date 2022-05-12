UrduPoint.com

PEMRA Chairman Inaugurates Book Fair 2022

May 12, 2022

PEMRA chairman inaugurates Book Fair 2022

The 35th Lahore International Book Fair 2022 was inaugurated by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig at Expo Center Lahore on Thursday

The 35th Lahore International Book Fair 2022 was inaugurated by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Chairman Muhammad Saleem Baig at Expo Center Lahore on Thursday.

The Lahore International Book Fair 2022 will run for four days, said a press release issued here.

The inaugural function of Lahore International Book Fair 2022 was attended by PEMRA Director General Operations Broadcast Media Muhammad Tahir, Director General Operations Punjab Muhammad Ikram Barkat, Head Legal Tahir Farooq Tarar, Director Operations Punjab Qasim Ahmed and PEMRA Lahore Regional Director Ayesha Manzoor Wattoo.

