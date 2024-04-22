People again reposed confidence in PML-N during by-elections: ministers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique and Minister for Communications and Works (C&W) Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth have said that the voters trusted the candidates of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and allied parties in April 21 by-elections after seeing the new direction of development journey.

Both the ministers expressed their views during a media talk in the premises of the Punjab Assembly, here on Monday.

Zeeshan Rafique said that the public responded in befitted manner during the by-election to those who made noise of so called rigging during the recent general elections. “The election results showed that the people want the politics of development and prosperity, not anarchy”, he said. The Local Government Minister said that Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has set new examples of public service in just two months. “Relief was given to the public in the form of inexpensive flour and bread."

Minister C&W Malik Sohaib Ahmad Bherth said that the people of Punjab trusted in the leadership and policies of Nawaz Sharif and Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz. “There will be more good news in the coming days. We will serve people day and night”, he resolved.

Malik Sohaib Ahmad said, "People once again trusted the PML-N in the by-election after seeing our track record.

" He pledged that under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif, the problems of the province and the country will be solved. “The public gave an overwhelming response to those who tried to play game of form 45 and 47”, he said. He further said that reduced prices of bread and great relief in the form of ‘Ramadan Nigheban’ package are unprecedented examples of service. “Ramadan Nigheban Package and other projects were launched for the betterment of the people”, he said. He advised that it would be better if opposition approaches concerned forums instead of making noise about rigging during the by-elections. “The fact is that there was no rigging anywhere, nor did the media report any such incident. Under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, we will continue delivering to the masses”, he resolved.

On a question from the media, Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique said that work is being done on conducting local governments elections. He said PTI’s Local Government Act 2022 was a joke, adding that Local Bodies elections will be held in Punjab after removing flaws in the act.

To another question, he said that those who spread the culture of hatred had martyred a Muslim League-N worker at Narowal. "On the contrary, our workers and candidates remained peaceful everywhere throughout the election process," he added.