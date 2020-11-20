People joining PTI owing to its performance: Chairman DDAC

Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC), MPA, Engineer Fahim Khalil on Friday said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is winning the trust of countrymen and people in large numbers were joining the party

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman District Development and Advisory Committee (DDAC), MPA, Engineer Fahim Khalil on Friday said Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) is winning the trust of countrymen and people in large numbers were joining the party.

He was addressing a gathering here at Sufaid Dheri wherein local leaders of JUI and ANP along with their friends and relatives announced to join PTI.

They showed confidence in the leadership of PTI and services of Fahim Khalil and announced to work for the party in the larger interest of the country.

Engineer Fahim Khalil thanked the new entrants into PTI and presented them party caps.

He said PTI was moving forward with the manifesto of its chairman.

The country, he said, has been put on road to progress and prosperity.

He said other parties did nothing for people but only filled their own pockets.

He hoped that PTI on the basis of its performance would also form the next government.