People Throng Recreational Spots On 2nd Day Of Eid
Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2024) A great rush has been witnessed in recreational spots here on the second day of Eid-ul- Fitr on Thursday as residents thronged picnic points to enjoy the happy occasion.
The people visited Benazir Bhutto Family Park, Muhammad Bin Qasim Park, "Place of Seven Sisters" and Lab-e- Mehran to enjoy Eid's festivities. All the parks were almost packed to capacity.
"It's really very exciting to enjoy Eid at the aesthetically developed recreational spot," said Alisha Jamil, who had come to Benazir Bhutto Family Park along with her family.
"We are having a lot of fun and also have planned to cook meals at home," said Fatima Zehra.
Though the public transport was thin on the roads and taxi drivers were charging exorbitantly, the people in large numbers managed to reach the recreational spots to enjoy the second day of Eid.
The parking areas of MBQ Park were packed to capacity, triggering parking problems, which is quite unusual in such places."It is nice to visit a picnic spot during Eid holidays," said Dua Shah, a student.
