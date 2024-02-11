Pervez Ashraf Congratulated For Victory In NA-52
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2024 | 06:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Lahore President Chaudhry Aslam Gill extended his heartfelt congratulations to party's Central Punjab President Raja Pervez Ashraf for his resounding victory in NA-52.
In a statement released on Sunday, Gill praised Ashraf's unwavering dedication and tireless efforts, underscoring his exemplary performance in both party affairs and electoral endeavors. He emphasized that Ashraf's triumph underscores the enduring dividends of hard work and sincerity, affirming his commitment to serving the country, nation, and party. Gill reiterated the PPP's pride in devoted individuals like Raja Pervez Ashraf, affirming unwavering support for their continued contributions to the party's mission and vision.
