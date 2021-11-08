UrduPoint.com

PESCO Notifies Power Suspension On Various Feeders

Mon 08th November 2021

PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Phase 7 Hayatabad Grid Station on 9th November from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Khyber and Khyber 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

It said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Swat Grid Station on 9th November from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Malam Jaba,, Saidu Hospital, Bandhai, Mingora 1,2,3,4,Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Kabal 2,4, Gudara, Marghuzar, Kabal 3,Godara, Takatabad, Qambar, Sangar, Haji baba, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express, Ajrang feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I. Khan Grid Station on 9th November from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Qureshi Mor, Fateh, University Campus.

Feeders and 132 KV Gomal University , Prova, Noor Ahmad Wali, D.I.Khan and D.I.Khan 1,2,4,8 grid connected 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV D.I. Khan Grid Station on 9th November from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Sekieh Yousaf 2,Topnwala, CRBC, Kotla Habib, Muneez Abad, Cantt 2,Gomal , MM Hospital, MES feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KVJutilisht Grid Station on 9th November from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KV Jutilisht , Exprss Chitral feeders will face inconvenience.

The power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Dtodh Grid Station on 9th November from 1 p.m. to 4p.m. resultantly consumers of 11 KVDrosh 1,2 feeders will face in convenience.

