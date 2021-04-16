UrduPoint.com
Pesco Teams Remove 27 Direct Hooks In Khyber Circle

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 02:20 PM

Pesco teams remove 27 direct hooks in Khyber circle

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company's (Pesco) teams on Friday conducted raids in Khyber Circle, removing 27 direct hooks.

According to the company's spokesman, the operation was conducted on special directions of SE Pesco Khyer circle and the task force teams along with heavy contingents of police paid surprise visit to the areas of 11 KV Shiekh Muhammadi feeders.

During Operation more than 27 direct hooks were removed and several persons were arrested for using direct hooks and proper FIRs were registered against them.

He said that drive against illegal use of electricity and direct hooks will continue, indiscriminately, adding owing illegal practices led to frequent load shedding and caused financial losses to the company.

