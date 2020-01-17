Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) notifies power suspension

UrduPoint.com
Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from January 18 to 31 from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2020 ) :Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Friday notified power suspension from January 18 to 31 from various grid stations of the province due to unavoidable maintenance work.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Peshawar Industrial Grid Station on January 19th ,26th and 31st from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KVLandiArbab 1,2,3, Nodia Payan feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KVDalazakGrid Station on January 18th ,20th ,21st from 9AM to 3PM, resultantly consumers of 11 KV Pakha Ghulam, OPF, Gul Abad, Lakhi Star, Wadpaga 1,2, Janah feeders will face inconvenience.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Gadoon Grid Station on January 19th and 26th from 9AM to 3PM,resultantly consumers of 11 KV Mix 2,8, Royal Textile, Jadoon Metal Works, Shehzad Ghee, Hamza Wood, Mardan Steel, Gadoon Textile 1,2, Meezan Textile, SyntronPvt Let, Baja, Marghuz New, Mix Hayat, Itifaz Textile, Gadoon Power Plant, Salar Steel, Saif 1,2, Stepha, Swabi Textile, Kheber Steel, Family Flats, Sarhad Steel, Plapha Pipe, New Chirat, Daud Steel, Latif Shakir, Khyber Spaenning, AJ Textile feeder will face inconveniences.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Old HattarGrid Station on January 18 from 8:30AM to 5:30PM, resultantly during this period extra load managements will be carried out on 11 kv feeders emanating from 132 KV Haripur and Havelian grid station.

Power Supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Old HattarGrid Station on January 19 from 8:30AM to 5:30PM, resultantly during this period extra load managements will be carried out on 11 kv feeders emanating from 132 KV Best Way Cement, Saddi Cement Factory and Hattar grid station .

