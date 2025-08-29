Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) Organizes Workshop On CTBMC
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2025 | 08:36 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Friday organized a workshop on Competitive Trading Bilateral Contract Market (CTBCM) marking a major step toward power sector reforms in Pakistan.
The event was attended by members of board of Directors, senior management of PESCO, TESCO, HAZECO, representatives of the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
PESCO is the first distribution company in Pakistan to host such a workshop ahead of CTBCM’s Commercial Market Operations date (CMOD).
The workshop included a detailed presentation by Omer Haroon Malik, Executive Director of Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO), who highlighted the implementation roadmap and strategic implications of CTBCM.
