PFA Discards 26,960kg Fungus-infested Pickle, 10,880kg Candied Fruits

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2022 | 12:12 AM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 37,840kg of unwholesome food while carrying out a raid against candied fruit (murabba) and pickle manufacturing unit at Iqbal Town, Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has discarded 37,840kg of unwholesome food while carrying out a raid against candied fruit (murabba) and pickle manufacturing unit at Iqbal Town, Faisalabad.

PFA Director General Shoaib Khan Jadoon said here on Friday that chemically contaminated rotten vegetables and fruits were preserved in non-food grade drums. He said that the team also witnessed an abundance of insects and fungus layers on the raw material that was kept to prepare pickle and murabba.

He said that edible products were being prepared with fungus-infested vegetables and fruits. Further, food business operator failed to ensure the hygienic working environment and proper storage system defined in the provincial food law, he added.

He further said that the use of loose colours and chemicals in the preparation of any food caused health problems for consumers, adding that PFA discarded 26,960kg of pickle and 10,880kg of candied fruits.

The DG PFA said that the provincial food regulatory body had escalated its operations activities against the counterfeiters and adulteration mafia in Punjab as well as fully committed to ensuring the provision of safe and healthy food as per the vision of Punjab government.

He appealed to the public to inform PFA on its Facebook and toll-free number in case of witnessed adulteration or such units in their surroundings.

