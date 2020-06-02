UrduPoint.com
PFA Disposes Of 5,200 Litre Impure Milk

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:00 PM

LAHORE, Jun 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) set up screening picket on Kasur Road Mustafa Abad Toll Plaza and discarded 5,200 litres of impure milk.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday, PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that the action was taken against milk suppliers on account of adulteration and over failure to meet the food standards.

He said that dairy safety teams examined 13,400 litres of milk loaded on different milk carrier vehicles during the operation, adding that the purpose of the operation was to ensure the provision of adulteration-free food and milk to the people.

He said that milk was disposed of after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water, urea and harmful chemicals, as well as found low level of lactometer reading.

The DG further said that adulteration was a heinous crime and adulterators would be dealt with iron hand.

