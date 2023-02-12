UrduPoint.com

PFA Food Expo Concludes In Lahore

Sumaira FH Published February 12, 2023 | 10:30 PM

PFA Food Expo concludes in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :A three-day Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Food Expo Plus 2023 concluded by attracting more than one million visitors including families, students, children, food technologists and people from different walks of life.

The Food Expo was arranged by Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with food industry that kicked off on Friday at Lahore International Expo Centre.

On the last day, Punjab Governor Baligh Ur Rehman visited the food expo and appreciated the PFA for taking a commendable initiative for the public and food industry. He stated that happy to know that over 1,000,000 people had come to the event in three days. He said that PFA had made itself a role model for other provinces in a short time.

PFA Director General Muddassir Riaz Malik said that this festival was one of the biggest promotional platforms for food industry. DG thanked all stakeholders for becoming a partner of this event. He added that the purpose of the "PFAFE+2023" was giving awareness to the general public about food hygiene, quality and safety standards.

Festival consisted of several segments including live cooking, concert and food conferences. The PFA has also arranged a fun zone and puppet show for the entertainment of children and families.

Renowned singers and musical ensembles including Ali Zafar, Farhan Saeed, Aima Baig, Nadeem Abbas, Shaista Gul, Natasha Baig, Sahara UK, Soch Band and Young Stunners enthralled the audiences. Further, famous poets Anwar Masood, Iftikhar Arif, Ahmed Ikhlaq, Salman Gilani and others presented their poetry in Mehfil-i-Mushaira.

In the festival, more than 200 well renowned national and international food companies along with food-chains had setup their stalls. Thousands of citizens visited the food courts, where they enjoyed the taste of traditional cuisine by getting upto 40 per cent discount on food items.

Special free medical camps were also established by the PFA for visitors. A team of doctors and nutritionists examined the people and gave them free consultancy about their diet plan and health issues.

