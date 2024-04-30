PHA initiates remodeling of green belts

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated repair, maintenance

and up-gradation of green belts and center medians of four main roads

of the city.

The beautification has been started on Jhang Road, Sargodha Road, Samundri Road

and Jaranwala Road.

Director General Abdul Qadir Shah said on Tuesday that three main crossings,

including Hilal-e-Ahmar, GTS and Agriculture University Chowks, would be redesigned.

He said a comprehensive strategy had been evolved for plantation of flowers.

He added that various tools and modern methods of horticulture were also being introduced in

the city to make horticulture work parallel to international standards.