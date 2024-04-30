PHA Initiates Remodeling Of Green Belts
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2024 | 03:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has initiated repair, maintenance
and up-gradation of green belts and center medians of four main roads
of the city.
The beautification has been started on Jhang Road, Sargodha Road, Samundri Road
Director General Abdul Qadir Shah said on Tuesday that three main crossings,
including Hilal-e-Ahmar, GTS and Agriculture University Chowks, would be redesigned.
He said a comprehensive strategy had been evolved for plantation of flowers.
He added that various tools and modern methods of horticulture were also being introduced in
the city to make horticulture work parallel to international standards.
Recent Stories
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2024
Wembanyama in France: NBA Spurs to play Pacers in Paris in January
Russian missile kills two in Ukraine's Odesa: governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Cop on security of polio team shot dead in Bajaur6 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding elimination of encroachment6 minutes ago
-
Anti-Polio drive in full swing6 minutes ago
-
Govt decides to operationalize planning dept's monitoring & evaluation cell6 minutes ago
-
Govt introducing tech in curricula to align new generations with market demand: Fed Secretary6 minutes ago
-
Christian lawyers' delegation calls on law minister7 minutes ago
-
Man kills his wife26 minutes ago
-
CM, EU Ambassador discuss projects of solar panels, school constructions26 minutes ago
-
Huge wheat cashe cultivated in Muzaffargarh26 minutes ago
-
Work on AIMTH about to complete: DC27 minutes ago
-
KP to save Rs 04bln by books' reuse policy: Minister36 minutes ago
-
Four criminals arrested in firing encounter, injured CIA cop, three criminals hospitalized36 minutes ago