PHA plants saplings at Jilani Park

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) has planted various types of one thousand saplings at Jilani Park.

Advisor to Punjab Chief Minister on Tourism and Horticulture Asif Mehmood, PHA Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani, Vice Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan Rasheed, Director General Muzaffar Khan and Metro Cash & Carry officials were present in tree planting ceremony.

The Metro Cash & Carry had provided one thousand different types of plants to the PHA to be used under the 'Green & Clean City'.

On the occasion, Adviser to CM Punjab said that the cooperation of government and semi-government agencies in the tree planting campaign for a clean and green Lahore was fabulous.

PHA Chairman Hafiz Zeeshan said that fruit bearing new plants were being planned throughout the city.

PHA DG Muzaffar Khan thanked to all Metro Cash & Carry officials who participated in the tree planting.