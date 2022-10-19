UrduPoint.com

PHA Striving To Make City Beautiful: Tauqir Haider

Muhammad Irfan Published October 19, 2022 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2022 ) :Director General Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA), Syed Tauqir Haider on Wednesday during his visit to Bismillah Park said the authority was striving to provide healthy environment to people and make the city beautiful.

According to media consultant PHA Shafqat Awan, Deputy Director Admin Shafiq Niazi briefed the DG regarding ongoing projects and renovation work of the park.

Tauqir Haider directed the PHA officials to utilise all the resources for the beautification of the city.

He also directed to establish Joyland, backside of the Park and renovation of Bab-e-Sargodha.

