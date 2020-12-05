UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHA Utilizing All Resources For Beautification Of City

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 04:15 PM

PHA utilizing all resources for beautification of city

The Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) is utilizing all available resources for beautification of the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) is utilizing all available resources for beautification of the city.

All possible steps will be taken to provide a healthy environment and recreational activities to people, he added.

These views were expressed by the deputy director horticulture PHA Makhdoom Farrukh Hussain while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said: " In spring, we had planted record plants so that a healthy environment could be provided to people and beauty of the city could be enhanced as well.

Makhdoom Farrukh said that during the current tree plantation drive, the PHA planted morethan 60,000 saplings in parks, green belts and three overhead bridges of the city as well asother places.

Related Topics

Punjab All

Recent Stories

Day marked to acknowledge volunteerism during pand ..

1 minute ago

Corrupt leadership of PPP,PML-N well aware of thei ..

1 minute ago

The first meeting of the 13th International Urdu C ..

15 minutes ago

Five law violators held during search operation in ..

1 minute ago

ASI thrashes elderly citizen, grabs huge criticism ..

21 minutes ago

Federal Minister for Science & Technology lunches ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.