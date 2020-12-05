PHA utilizing all resources for beautification of city

The Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) is utilizing all available resources for beautification of the city

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab Horticulture Authority (PHA) is utilizing all available resources for beautification of the city.

All possible steps will be taken to provide a healthy environment and recreational activities to people, he added.

These views were expressed by the deputy director horticulture PHA Makhdoom Farrukh Hussain while talking to APP here on Saturday.

He said: " In spring, we had planted record plants so that a healthy environment could be provided to people and beauty of the city could be enhanced as well.

Makhdoom Farrukh said that during the current tree plantation drive, the PHA planted morethan 60,000 saplings in parks, green belts and three overhead bridges of the city as well asother places.