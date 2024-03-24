Open Menu

PHA Working On Beautification Of City: Asif Rauf

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2024 | 07:40 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2024) Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) was ensuring cleanliness of parks and green belts across the city under 'Clean Punjab' drive.

These views were expressed by Director General PHA Asif Rauf Khan during visit to Fort Qasim Bagh here on Sunday.

He also reviewed plot at Damdama regarding tree-plantation, marrygold carpet and other matters.

 

He said that PHA had finalized arrangements for tree-planation at Fort Qasim and adjacent areas on large scale during expected visit of Punjab chief minister.

He further said that three members committee has been formed for the cleanliness of parks under Suthra Punjab drive which would ensure cleanliness and attendance of staff on daily basis and to submit report.

DG PHA said that they were working on beautification of the city and added that green belts and chowks were being decorated.

Asif said that development work at parks was also underway with rapid pace and added that the Shah Shams park would be rehabilitated soon in better condition. He informed that the tenders for providing facilities to masses into parks have been completed.

He said that all the parks would be rehabilitated gradually.

