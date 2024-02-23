PHC Grants Protective Bail Of Newly Elected MNA, MPA Ahmed Chatha
Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 11:40 AM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Peshawar High Court judge Justic eFazal Subhan on Friday granted protective bail to newly elected MNA and MPA Muhammad Ahmed Chatha from Punjab against surety bond of one hundred thousand and guarantee of two persons.
The court further ordered the applicant to appear before the concerned court by March 08.
Earlier, the judge asked why does everyone come here from Punjab and why do they not appear in the relevant courts there.
The counsel of the petitioner informed the court that the Petitioner has been elected member of National Assembly from NA 66 and MPA from PP 36 but he is not allowed to go to the courts, rather arrested by Punjab police.
He further said that some 28 FIRs were registered against the petitioner in Punjab.
APP/adi
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 February 2024
Canadian sentenced to life in prison for 'terrorist' murders of Muslim family
Scotland's 'full focus' is on England result in Six Nations, says Townsend
Rossouw, bowlers help Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad in low-scoring fixture
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson
Dr Najeeb emphasis on completing IMF program
Ferrari's Sainz speeds to top of F1 test charts
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA
Tennis: WTA Dubai Open results - 1st update
EU proposes cutting red tape and checks for farmers amid protests
Tennis: Qatar Open results
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CPO orders to accelerate crackdown against kite flyers, sellers; 69 arrested4 minutes ago
-
Thirteen reports of Standing Committee presented in Senate4 minutes ago
-
Four fertilizer dealers booked:24 minutes ago
-
Justice continues to elude victims of Kunanposhpora mass rape: report34 minutes ago
-
Justice continues to elude victims of Kunanposhpora mass rape44 minutes ago
-
Food factory fire in Karachi doused44 minutes ago
-
Kauda Babar raises issue of water scarcity in Gwadar distt44 minutes ago
-
Mushaal pays tribute to Yasin Malik for completing 5-year in unlawful detention11 hours ago
-
Pakistan to present position on Israel in ICJ on Friday: FO Spokesperson12 hours ago
-
ECP issues list of reserved seats for women, minorities in PA13 hours ago
-
Two died in petrol agency fire incident13 hours ago
-
Syed Ali Haider Gilani named as PPP parliamentary leader in PA13 hours ago