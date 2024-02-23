Open Menu

PHC Grants Protective Bail Of Newly Elected MNA, MPA Ahmed Chatha

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2024 | 11:40 AM

PHC grants protective bail of newly elected MNA, MPA Ahmed Chatha

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2024) Peshawar High Court judge Justic eFazal Subhan on Friday granted protective bail to newly elected MNA and MPA Muhammad Ahmed Chatha from Punjab against surety bond of one hundred thousand and guarantee of two persons.

The court further ordered the applicant to appear before the concerned court by March 08.

Earlier, the judge asked why does everyone come here from Punjab and why do they not appear in the relevant courts there.

The counsel of the petitioner informed the court that the Petitioner has been elected member of National Assembly from NA 66 and MPA from PP 36 but he is not allowed to go to the courts, rather arrested by Punjab police.

He further said that some 28 FIRs were registered against the petitioner in Punjab.

APP/adi

