PHC seeks report on implementation of Juvenile Justice System Act 2018

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :A division bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Thursday directed Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to submit report on the implementation of the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018, in a writ petition filed in public interest by a well known child rights activist, Imran Takkar.

In the writ petition, Secretary Parliamentary Affairs and Human Rights, Secretary Home and Tribal Affair Department and Secretary Social Welfare were made respondents.

The two-members bench comprised of Mr. Justice Lal Jan Khattak and Mr. Justice Ijaz Anwar.

Advocate Sharafat Ali Chaudhry, while arguing on the behalf of the petitioner, emphasized that even after laps of three years of enactment of Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018, the law is not fully enforced in letter and spirit.

"Neither Juvenile Justice Committees were notified nor Juvenile Rehabilitation Centres and Observation Homes have been established," added Advocate Sharafat, who has also drafted the JJSA.

He further submitted that the arrested Juvenile are kept in police stations or in jails for confinement which is against the law and sheer violation of the fundamental rights of the juvenile accused persons.

Sharafat argued that the implementation of the law, is a matter of public importance since it is directly linked with fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973, which envisages that the people of Pakistan to be governed by the law.

The bench after hearing the arguments for the petitioner's counsel, directed the respondents to submit report regarding the implementation of JJSA.