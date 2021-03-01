PHP arrested 319 criminals in February

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) police Faisalabad region registered 415 cases under different sections and arrested 310 alleged criminals and recovered weapons from them during February.

According to a PHP spokesperson Rizwan Bhatti, the police recovered seven pistols, five guns and 24 cartridges/bullets.

The police teams arrested 35 proclaimed offenders from highways and seized 220-gram hashish and 193-litre liquor. One stolen motorbike was also recovered from the accused, and 75 cases were registered against the elements involved in rash driving and five persons were reunited with their families.

The PHP provided first aid to 1,683 minor victims of road accidents on the highways and removed illegal encroachments from 19 places.