PHP Reunites 12 Lost Kids With Families In July

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 05:20 PM

PHP reunites 12 lost kids with families in July

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) Multan region reunited 12 lost kids with their families besides facilitating road users during the last month of July.

This was disclosed by the PHP Spokesman Inspector Rauf Gilani here on Monday.

He said that in line with special directives of the SP Multan Region Huma Naseeb, the PHP officials ensuring all efforts to facilitate road users by providing them help in any emergency like situation. He said that the PHP have reunited 12 lost kids with their families and also provided help to 1788 road users during the last month of July.

Rauf Gilani maintained that the PHP Multan region has dealt 700 cases and recovered two guns, 11 pistols, rounds, 193 litre liquor, 500 grams Hashish, two stolen motorcycles, eight mobile phones, cash Rs 11,630 and fireworks from the criminals. The PHP officials have also removed 252 encroachments from the roadside during the last month.

On the other hand, corona SoP was being followed by the officials while the department was also taking part in the tree plantation campaign, he added.

