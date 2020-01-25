UrduPoint.com
PIA Engineers Make Grounded Aircraft Operational

Sat 25th January 2020 | 08:56 PM

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Engineering team made operational an ATR 72 aircraft that was grounded since March 2018

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Engineering team made operational an ATR 72 aircraft that was grounded since March 2018.

The aircraft made a successful test flight and became part of the airlines flight operations, PIA press release said here.

The aircraft was operated on PK 536 Karachi- Sukkur and PK 537 Sukkur - Karachi routes on Saturday.

PIA made this aircraft operational utilizing its own available resources. Now the airline has three ATR 72 aircraft participating in its flight operation.

More Stories From Pakistan

