PIA Engineers make grounded aircraft operational

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Engineering team made operational an ATR 72 aircraft that was grounded since March 2018.

The aircraft made a successful test flight and became part of the airlines flight operations, PIA press release said here.

The aircraft was operated on PK 536 Karachi- Sukkur and PK 537 Sukkur - Karachi routes on Saturday.

PIA made this aircraft operational utilizing its own available resources. Now the airline has three ATR 72 aircraft participating in its flight operation.