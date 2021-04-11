PIA shows great recovery despite COVID-19 pandemic: Faisal Javed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) leader Senator Faisal Javed Khan on Sunday said Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) showed great recovery, despite COVID-19 pandemic.

In a tweet, he said, "total losses reduced by 33.7% in PIA and it has nearly achieved operational break-even", adding that "it's gross profit in 2020 Rs 2.4 billion & operational loss reduced from 6.1 billion to only 68 Corror.