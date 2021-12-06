UrduPoint.com

PIA To Operate Weekly 48 Flights To Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 09:07 PM

PIA to operate weekly 48 flights to Saudi Arabia

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has obtained permission from Saudi authorities to operate increased number of flights to the Kingdom, following which the national flag carrier would be operating 48 flights weekly between different destinations of the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2021 ) :Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has obtained permission from Saudi authorities to operate increased number of flights to the Kingdom, following which the national flag carrier would be operating 48 flights weekly between different destinations of the two countries.

Pakistan's ambassador to Saudi Arabia Bilal Akbar made special efforts in getting the permission, while PIA's Country Manager also called on a senior official of Saudi Arabia's General Authority for Civil Aviation Ali Rajab in that regard, PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan said in a press statement.

In the light of directives of PIA's Chief Executive Officer Air Marshal Arshad Malik, he said, the number of flights had been increased from 33 to 48.

Elaborating, the spokesman said eight flights each would be operated to Dammam and Madina, nine to Riyadh and 23 to Jeddah, aimed at taking maximum overseas Pakistanis back to their work places after ease of coronavirus related restrictions.

The PIA chief said the national flag carrier had always been at the forefront in meeting the travel needs of Pakistanis. "We will get permission for more flights from the Saudi government, if needed," he said.

Related Topics

Jeddah Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia From Government PIA Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees o ..

Sharjah Ruler meets President, Board of Trustees of UoS

11 minutes ago
 FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to ..

FUNNtastic Winter Camp to take place from 18th to 22nd December

11 minutes ago
 UNGA Approves Deferring Decision on Afghanistan, M ..

UNGA Approves Deferring Decision on Afghanistan, Myanmar Representation

4 minutes ago
 Rosneft, Indian Oil Ink Contract on Russian Oil Su ..

Rosneft, Indian Oil Ink Contract on Russian Oil Supply for 2022 - Kremlin

4 minutes ago
 Iceland raises alert level for its most active vol ..

Iceland raises alert level for its most active volcano

4 minutes ago
 Three days training on Women in Learning, leadersh ..

Three days training on Women in Learning, leadership concludes at Women Universi ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.